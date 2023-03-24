Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11,292 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Stories

