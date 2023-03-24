Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 12,227 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

