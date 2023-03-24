Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

