Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 225,739 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

