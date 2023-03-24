Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $304.75 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.02 and a 200 day moving average of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

