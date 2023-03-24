Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in eBay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.