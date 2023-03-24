Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.95. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $238.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

