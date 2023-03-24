Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $571,000 Position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTDS opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

