Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $73.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

