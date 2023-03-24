Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flora Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

FLGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FLGC opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

