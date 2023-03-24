Flower City Capital Sells 244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flower City Capital cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 134,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.