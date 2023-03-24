Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

