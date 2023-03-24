Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.29. 663,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,415,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.