Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 136,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 660,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

