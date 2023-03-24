Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

FELE stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.