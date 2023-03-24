Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading Up 2.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 180,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 166,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FURY shares. Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of C$99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

