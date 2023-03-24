FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

