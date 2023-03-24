FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SGS in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

SGS Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About SGS



SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

