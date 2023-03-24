FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.