FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

