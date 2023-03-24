FY2023 EPS Estimates for Balfour Beatty plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Balfour Beatty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
