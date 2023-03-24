FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

