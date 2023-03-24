GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Down 5.4 %

GME stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile



GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

