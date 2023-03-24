GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Stock Down 5.4 %

GME stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

