Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

BKI opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

