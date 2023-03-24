Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $128.58 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,405 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $128,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

