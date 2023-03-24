Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

