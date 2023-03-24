General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.74 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.