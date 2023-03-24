Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of GXI opened at €91.85 ($98.76) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 1-year high of €91.25 ($98.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of €77.70 and a 200 day moving average of €66.33.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

