Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 44,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of -138.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.71%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:AIQ Get Rating ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

