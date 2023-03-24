Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 44,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of -138.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.71%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
