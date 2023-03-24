Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

