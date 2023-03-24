Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.24. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Global X China Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.