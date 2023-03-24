Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.67. 38,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 51,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYDR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

