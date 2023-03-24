Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %

Globe Life stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $12,838,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

