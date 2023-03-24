GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,359,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 and have sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

