GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.16.
Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
