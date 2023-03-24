GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 199,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 204,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

GoldMining Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$267.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

