Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Acquires $502,170.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49.
Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
