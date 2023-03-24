Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Acquires $502,170.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.