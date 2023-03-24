Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
HNRG stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $260.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57.
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
