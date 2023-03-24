Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $260.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.