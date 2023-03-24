Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €9.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR HHFA opened at €11.24 ($12.09) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €10.78 ($11.59) and a fifty-two week high of €17.12 ($18.41). The stock has a market cap of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.54 and a 200-day moving average of €12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

