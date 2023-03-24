Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 53554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

