Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Purchases 267,000 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey acquired 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$993,507.00 ($666,783.22).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey purchased 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,568,053.69).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey purchased 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,212,138.61).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey purchased 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,945,570.47).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey purchased 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,814,248.32).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey purchased 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,606,590.60).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

