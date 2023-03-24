Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 54.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 over the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

