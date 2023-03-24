HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

