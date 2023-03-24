HC Wainwright Comments on Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

