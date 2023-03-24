HC Wainwright Increases Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target to $5.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

