HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Intellicheck Stock Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.