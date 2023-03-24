HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Intellicheck Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.