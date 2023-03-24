HC Wainwright Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
