Head-To-Head Analysis: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,231.54 -$40.33 million ($2.02) -0.47 DocGo $440.52 million 2.03 $34.58 million $0.32 27.28

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,389.38%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.64%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than DocGo.

Summary

DocGo beats Better Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

