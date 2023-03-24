Head-To-Head Contrast: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 2.13 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05 International Money Express $546.80 million 1.66 $57.33 million $1.49 16.70

This table compares Helbiz and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42% International Money Express 10.48% 42.49% 15.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Helbiz and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Helbiz.

Summary

International Money Express beats Helbiz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.