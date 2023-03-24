Head to Head Contrast: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Service Properties Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 1,127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.80 -$132.38 million ($0.80) -11.26 Healthcare Realty Trust $731.00 million 9.44 $40.90 million $0.11 164.73

Healthcare Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -7.11% -9.26% -1.63% Healthcare Realty Trust 1.71% 0.32% 0.17%

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

