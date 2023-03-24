Head-To-Head Survey: Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) vs. HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 97.30%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Auddia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.28 $79.62 million ($3.04) -1.06 Auddia $110,000.00 102.44 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Auddia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Auddia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

