Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

